MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann

Klinsmann, 59, was appointed in February and tasked with building on South Korea’s run to the knockout rounds of last year’s World Cup. Prior to Thursday’s game, Korea had drawn against Colombia and El Salvador and lost to Uruguay and Peru.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 12:23 IST , SEOUL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: South Korea’s head coach Jurgen Klinsmann.
FILE PHOTO: South Korea’s head coach Jurgen Klinsmann. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Korea’s head coach Jurgen Klinsmann. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Coach Jurgen Klinsmann said South Korea is still going through a transition period and wants to see his squad build a strong mentality as it heads toward next year’s Asian Cup in Qatar.

ALSO READ
Spanish player Jenni Hermoso returns to Mexico and rejoins her club team

The Koreans extended their winless run under the German to five games on Thursday with a 0-0 draw against Wales.

Klinsmann, 59, was appointed in February and tasked with building on South Korea’s run to the knockout rounds of last year’s World Cup. Prior to Thursday’s game, Korea had drawn against Colombia and El Salvador and lost to Uruguay and Peru.

“The team is in the process of developing toward Qatar,” Klinsmann told reporters in Cardiff. “It’s a normal process between two World Cups that there’s a type of turnover into the next generation of players.

ALSO READ | Italy faces World Cup demons in Spalletti’s debut

“For me, it’s very important to see where they are mentally ... and I look a lot about how the team develops as a group. If you want to win or want to go far in a tournament, you need a very, very strong spirit.”

ALSO READ
Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on football stars

Captain Son Heung-min also came to Klinsmann’s defence after the German was criticised for spending more time at his US home than in South Korea since his appointment.

“I understand where fans come from, as someone who’s been on the national team for a long time,” Son said. “I am not saying the coach is always right, but I also don’t think fans are always right, either.

“Many different players have been getting opportunities. In some ways, the coach is trying to identify new players, instead of trying to put up results right away. I am sure he knows what he’s doing.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Jurgen Klinsmann /

South Korea /

Son Heung-min /

Wales /

Uruguay /

Peru /

Colombia /

Qatar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
  2. Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post World Cup, could miss India Test series
    PTI
  3. ICC announces match officials for World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands Cricket Board invites seamers, mystery spinners for World Cup training camp in India
    PTI
  5. Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
  2. Spanish player Jenni Hermoso returns to Mexico and rejoins her club team
    AP
  3. Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on football stars
    AP
  4. Italy faces World Cup demons in Spalletti’s debut
    AFP
  5. Ghana, Angola and Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
    Reuters
  2. Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post World Cup, could miss India Test series
    PTI
  3. ICC announces match officials for World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands Cricket Board invites seamers, mystery spinners for World Cup training camp in India
    PTI
  5. Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment