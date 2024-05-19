List of Jurgen Klopp’s achievements and individual honours with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will draw curtains on his nine-year stint with Liverpool, with the Reds facing Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last match of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

The 56-year-old German is Liverpool’s most successful manager of the 21st Century and has attained cult status among the club followers during his tenure at the Merseyside Club.

Forever a Red ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4teP4vCJUk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2024

He is notably known for ending Liverpool’s 30-year Premier League title drought when he guided the team to a league win in the 2019-20 season.

He also guided the club to one Champions League title, one FA Cup title, two League Cup titles, one Club World Cup title and one Super Cup title.

Liverpool clinched the title in the 2019-20 season with seven games to spare.

In the season, Liverpool set several English-top flight records, including the most consecutive home wins (23), the largest point lead at the end of a matchweek (22), and upon winning the league claimed the unusual achievement of winning the Premier League earlier than any other team by games played (with seven remaining) and later than any other team by date (being the only team to clinch the title in June).

The Reds finished the season with 99 points, the second-highest points tally in top-flight history behind Manchester Cit (which finished its 2017-18 title-winning season with 100 points).

Following is the list of Jurgen Klopp’s achievements with Liverpool along with his individual honours.

Honours with Liverpool Premier League (2019-20) UEFA Champions League (2018-19) FA Cup (2021-22) UEFA Super Cup- 2019 FIFA Club World Cup- 2019 Football League Cup/EFL Cup/Carabao Cup: 2021-22, 2023-24 FA Community Shield - 2022 Major individual honours during Liverpool tenure Best FIFA Men’s Coach: 2019, 2020 IFFHS World’s Best Club Coach - 2019 Premier League Manager of the Season: 2019-20, 2021-22