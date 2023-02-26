Premier League: Liverpool’s season not one for history books, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s performance this season will not be one for the history books, manager Jurgen Klopp said after Saturday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace dented its hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

Liverpool was looking to bounce back after being thrashed 5-2 at home by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday but the Merseyside club was left frustrated at Selhurst Park as it struggled to find any rhythm.

Liverpool sits seventh in the league standings on 36 points, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

“I see in your eyes and the players’ eyes as well (that) it looks like we lost the game - we didn’t,” Klopp told reporters on Saturday.

“We spite ourselves with a lot of things, but you cannot suffer because of our own history. That would now be really a joke.

“This will not be the season that everybody (looks for) in the history books... it will not be big movies about it or stuff like this. But we have to go through it anyway and we will.”

Liverpool next hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Wednesday before facing rival Manchester United four days later.