Football Football Juventus edges Inter thriller to stay in top-four race Juan Cuadrado scores twice as Juventus beats Inter Milan 3-4 in Serie A. Reuters TURIN 16 May, 2021 08:56 IST Juan Cuadrado celebrates after scoring Juventus's third goal. - REUTERS Juan Cuadrado scored twice as Juventus kept its Champions League qualification hopes alive with a 3-2 "Derby of Italy" victory over Serie A champion Inter Milan on Saturday despite spending most of the second half with 10 men. The result lifted Andrea Pirlo's side into fourth place with one game remaining, level on 75 points with AC Milan in third.MATCH CENTREHowever, Napoli will knock the Turin club back into fifth if it beats Fiorentina on Sunday and Milan will be assured of a top-four finish if they beat Cagliari, thanks to its better head-to-head record against Juve."It was a difficult game against a great team like Inter. Even with a man down, we had to get the job done, make sacrifices, and I think that we got the result as a team," Cuadrado told Sky Italia.Both sides were awarded first-half penalties in a game dominated by VAR decisions. Cristiano Ronaldo scored on the rebound to put Juve ahead after his spot-kick was saved, and Romelu Lukaku scored his penalty for Inter soon after. Juan you know how to decide a Derby d'Italia..... #JuveInter #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/zHBIjX78Sr— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 15, 2021 Juve regained the lead on the brink of halftime through a deflected Cuadrado strike, but the host was reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Rodrigo Bentancur picked up a second yellow.Inter drew level through a Giorgio Chiellini own goal and Cuadrado responded with the winning penalty in the 88th minute. There was still time for Marcelo Brozovic to be sent off for the visitor for a second booking.Inter ended Juve's nine-year stranglehold of the Serie A title with four games to spare and had the chance to land a huge blow to its rivals' top-four hopes.But Juve took the lead when Chiellini was wrestled to the ground at a corner and won a penalty following a VAR review. The spot-kick was saved, but Ronaldo tapped in the rebound.VAR REVIEWInter drew level when Matthijs de Ligt was judged to have fouled Lautaro Martinez in the box after a VAR review, and Lukaku converted the resulting penalty. #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/CKO8mE57N5— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) May 15, 2021 Juve edged back in front deep in first-half stoppage time when a powerful Cuadrado shot took a deflection and flew past Handanovic.The host was reduced to 10 men on the 55th minute after Bentancur tripped Lukaku to earn a second yellow, and Pirlo decided to take Ronaldo off for the final quarter of the match in a bid to see out the game.The match burst into life in the final 10 minutes. Chiellini bundled a cross into his own net but the goal was disallowed for a foul, only for the decision to be overturned following a VAR review.Three minutes later, Cuadrado was tripped by Ivan Perisic to earn the third penalty of the game and the Colombian slotted it home before Inter's night got worse when Brozovic picked up a second yellow for a clumsy challenge.Pedro thunderbolt earns Roma derby winA long-range screamer from AS Roma substitute Pedro crowned a 2-0 Rome Derby win on Saturday that mathematically ended Lazio's hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A.MATCH CENTRELazio has another two games to play before the season ends next Sunday, but the sixth-placed side is eight points behind Juventus in the fourth and final Champions League place.Roma is six points behind Lazio in seventh place and can finish no higher, but it moved five points clear of Sassuolo, which faces Parma on Sunday.Lazio started the stronger as Luis Alberto had a shot well saved by young goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato and Vedat Muriqi's well-taken finish was ruled out for offside.But Roma went ahead shortly before halftime when Edin Dzeko skipped past Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi to the byline and cut a pass back to Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a simple finish.Pedro doubled its lead on the 78th minute with a superb individual goal as he dribbled past two defenders and fired a swerving shot into the bottom corner from outside the area.Lazio's night got even worse late on when Acerbi was shown a second yellow card for a shirt pull on Dzeko. ALL RESULTS1. Spezia 4-1 Torino2. Genoa 3-4 Atalanta3. Juventus 3-2 Inter Milan4. Roma 2-0 Lazio