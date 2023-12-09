MagazineBuy Print

Juventus back on top of Serie A after clinical win against wasteful Napoli

Juve top the standings with 36 points, one ahead of Inter Milan which hosts lowly Udinese on Saturday.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 07:47 IST , TURIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus players celebrate after the match.
Juventus players celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Juventus players celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus delivered an efficient performance as it moved back to provisional top spot in Serie A on Friday, securing a 1-0 home win against a wasteful Napoli thanks to a header from Federico Gatti.

Six minutes into the second half, Juve broke the deadlock when Gatti collected an Andrea Cambiaso cross at the back post, outjumping his marker to head it into the back of the net.

Napoli had numerous opportunities but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed a huge chance, while Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made several saves to thwart the visitor’s clear scoring chances.

Juve top the standings with 36 points, one ahead of Inter Milan which hosts lowly Udinese on Saturday.

For Napoli, the match highlighted its struggling form, marking three consecutive defeats across all competitions for Walter Mazzarri’s side. They are fifth with 24 points.

ALSO READ | Ronaldo, Mane, Talisca score as Al Nassr thrashes Al Riyadh 4-1 in Saudi Pro League

Napoli’s intense start saw them creating several early chances, with Giovanni Di Lorenzo denied by Szczesny’s goal-line save and Matteo Politano narrowly missing the post moments later.

Juve had their best chance of the first half when Dusan Vlahovic’s close-range attempt was blocked by Natan, and Weston McKennie’s subsequent rebound with an overhead kick was denied by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Just before the half-hour mark, Kvaratskhelia found himself alone with Szczesny inside the box after being set free by Victor Osimhen. However, the Georgian winger sent the ball over the bar, much to the surprise and relief of the home fans, and causing visible frustration for Mazzarri.

Napoli’s difficulties in front of the goal continued when Di Lorenzo struck a powerful shot from close range just before the break, only to be denied by Szczesny’s exceptional diving save.

After Gatti’s goal, Napoli’s momentum dropped and they struggled to create chances or mount an offensive to equalise.

Osimhen put the ball into the net for Napoli after Szczesny’s pass was intercepted and knocked back to the Nigerian, but the offside flag was raised.

