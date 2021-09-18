Juventus Manager Allegri “fired-up” ahead of clash against AC Milan

Juventus looks to move on without Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of its key clash against Serie A rival AC Milan at home.

“The results haven't been proportional to the performances; we could have had more points. I'm as fired up as always!", Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said in a press conference before the match.

"This is one of the most important matches of the season. Milan has acquired authority and certainty in recent years.”

“We will have to put in a good performance, we are growing, all working together, and we must give continuity to the Wednesday's win," he added.

READ | All eyes on stuttering Juventus ahead of visiting flying Milan

The Old Lady is yet to register its first win in Serie A with successive losses to Empoli and Napoli and a draw against Udinese in the season opener. The last time Juventus met AC Milan, it lost comprehensibly with a 3-0 score line at full time.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the team’s then manager Andrea Pirlo, who were present during the loss are both gone now.

With Allegri back in Turin, he sounded optimistic about Juventus’ performance this season.

"Right now we need to hammer on the fact that giving 100% may not be enough to win the title and we don't play to win the games, but rather the titles, because the best always wins over the long run," he said.

Allegri also said that Chiesa was doubtful in the squad and he will soon resolve his doubts about who the line-up against Milan.

"One of the doubts is Federico Chiesa, who plays his best on the right, but is improving and can still improve in other areas of the pitch and in terms of game management.”

“The wicked speed at which he moves is one of his main qualities," he added.

ALSO READ | Ronaldo's Man Utd return increases scrutiny on Solskjaer

AC Milan, on the other hand, has lost just one game in its last five fixtures, with wins in all three opening league fixtures this season.

Praising the Rossoneri, Allegri said, “Milan are back in the UCL and faced their match on Wednesday with great character."

"Tomorrow's game is a great one and important, as it always is for Juventus and Milan.

"The match is more important for them than for us, the first indications for the season will be made by the November break and I think we will be in a different position then."