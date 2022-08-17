Kerala Blasters announces 21-man squad for Durand Cup

Kerala Blasters announced its squad for Durand Cup 2022. The 21-member squad will not consist of its main players, who are in UAE as part of its pre-season preparations.

Kerala Blasters are slotted in Group D for the tournament alongside Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Sudeva Delhi FC and Army Green FT. The side will be coached by U-18 coach Tomasz Tchorz.

ചാമ്പ്യന് കിട്ടിയ ഉഗ്രൻ സ്വീകരണം! 👊



Our U20 SAFF Championship winner Vibin received a grand welcome during our training session

Vibin Mohanan, who was part of the U20 SAFF Championship winning Indian side, is also part of the squad.

The 2021-22 ISL Runners-up will begin its campaign in India’s oldest football tournament against Sudeva Delhi FC on August 19. This will be the Kerala-based side’s second appearance in the tournament. Last year, the side was knocked out in the group stage.