Kerala Blasters announces 21-man squad for Durand Cup

Kerala Blasters announced its squad for Durand Cup 2022. The 21-member squad will not consist of its main players, who are in UAE as part of its pre-season preparations.
Kerala Blasters are slotted in Group D for the tournament alongside Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Sudeva Delhi FC and Army Green FT. The side will be coached by U-18 coach Tomasz Tchorz.
Vibin Mohanan, who was part of the U20 SAFF Championship winning Indian side, is also part of the squad.
The 2021-22 ISL Runners-up will begin its campaign in India’s oldest football tournament against Sudeva Delhi FC on August 19. This will be the Kerala-based side’s second appearance in the tournament. Last year, the side was knocked out in the group stage.