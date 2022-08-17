Football

Kerala Blasters announces 21-man squad for Durand Cup

The 2021/22 ISL runners-up, who will be without its first-team players, will begin its campaign on August 19 against Sudeva Delhi FC.

Team Sportstar
17 August, 2022 16:32 IST
The Kerala Blasters side for the Durand Cup consists of many players who took part in the Premier League Next Gen cup last month.

The Kerala Blasters side for the Durand Cup consists of many players who took part in the Premier League Next Gen cup last month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kerala Blasters announced its squad for Durand Cup 2022. The 21-member squad will not consist of its main players, who are in UAE as part of its pre-season preparations.

Kerala Blasters are slotted in Group D for the tournament alongside Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Sudeva Delhi FC and Army Green FT. The side will be coached by U-18 coach Tomasz Tchorz.

Vibin Mohanan, who was part of the U20 SAFF Championship winning Indian side, is also part of the squad.

The 2021-22 ISL Runners-up will begin its campaign in India’s oldest football tournament against Sudeva Delhi FC on August 19. This will be the Kerala-based side’s second appearance in the tournament. Last year, the side was knocked out in the group stage.

Kerala Blasters Squad for Durand Cup 2022
Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Muhammed Murshad, Muhammed Jaseen.
Defenders: Muhammed Basith, Tejas Krishna S, Adhil Ashraf, Sherin Salari, Muhammed Saheef, Marvaan Hussain, Abhiram K, Aritra Das.
Midfielders: Muhammed Azhar, Muhammed Jasim, Vibin Mohanan, Alkesh AS, Gaurav Kankonkar, Roshan Gigi, Ebindas Yesudasan.
Forwards: Muhammed Ajasl, Muhammed Aimen, Subha Ghosh.

