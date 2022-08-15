Football

Odisha FC announces squad for Durand Cup 2022

The Kalinga Warriors will begin its campaign with a clash against fellow ISL side, North East United FC, on August 17 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Team Sportstar
15 August, 2022 22:01 IST
15 August, 2022 22:01 IST
Odisha FC players celebrate after scoring a goal during the last ISL season.

Odisha FC players celebrate after scoring a goal during the last ISL season. | Photo Credit: Pal Pillai

The Kalinga Warriors will begin its campaign with a clash against fellow ISL side, North East United FC, on August 17 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Indian Super League side Odisha FC named its squad for the Durand Cup 2022, which will start on August 16.

RELATED: DURAND CUP - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Odisha FC, under head coach Josep Gombau, will be playing in the Group D of the tournament along with North East United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC and Army Green FT.

The Kalinga Warriors will begin its campaign with a clash against fellow ISL side, North East United FC, on August 17 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

ODISHA FC DURAND CUP SQUAD
Goalkeepers Lalthuammawia Ralte, Dylan da Silva
Defenders Narender Gahlot, Nikhil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Y. Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar, Lalruatthara
Midfielders Paul Ramfangzuava, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Victor Rodriguez, Isaac Vanmalsawma
Forwards
Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandakumar Sekhar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela Ralte, Michael Soosairaj

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
Videos

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us