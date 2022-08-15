Indian Super League side Odisha FC named its squad for the Durand Cup 2022, which will start on August 16.

RELATED: DURAND CUP - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Odisha FC, under head coach Josep Gombau, will be playing in the Group D of the tournament along with North East United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC and Army Green FT.

The Kalinga Warriors will begin its campaign with a clash against fellow ISL side, North East United FC, on August 17 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.