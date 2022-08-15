Indian Super League side Odisha FC named its squad for the Durand Cup 2022, which will start on August 16.
RELATED: DURAND CUP - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
Odisha FC, under head coach Josep Gombau, will be playing in the Group D of the tournament along with North East United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC and Army Green FT.
The Kalinga Warriors will begin its campaign with a clash against fellow ISL side, North East United FC, on August 17 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.
ODISHA FC DURAND CUP SQUAD
Goalkeepers Lalthuammawia Ralte, Dylan da Silva
Defenders Narender Gahlot, Nikhil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Y. Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar, Lalruatthara
Midfielders Paul Ramfangzuava, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Victor Rodriguez, Isaac Vanmalsawma
Forwards
Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandakumar Sekhar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela Ralte, Michael Soosairaj