De Bruyne tests positive for COVID-19, to miss City's Everton clash Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne will miss the side's Everton clash on Sunday as he is forced into a 10-day isolation period. Reuters 19 November, 2021 19:33 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that De Bruyne would isolate for 10 days. - REUTERS Reuters 19 November, 2021 19:33 IST Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday."Unfortunately Kevin tested positive for COVID in Belgium," Guardiola told reporters, adding that the midfielder would isolate for 10 days.READ: Chelsea's Lukaku out of Leicester clash, Kovacic to miss more games: Tuchel "We found out two days ago, he's here. Forget about fitness and momentum, he's positive, now he has to recover. We have to be careful, people are dying from COVID. He's vaccinated so hopefully he will be okay."City will host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.