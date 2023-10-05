Kylian Mbappe can’t be happy with his form, says France coach Didier Deschamps

Kylian Mbappe cannot be satisfied with his recent performances, France coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday as he named his squad for a Euro qualifier against the Netherlands and a friendly with Scotland.

Mbappe has struggled this season despite scoring seven goals in Ligue 1 for Paris St Germain. PSG were crushed 4-1 at Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday and the 24-old-year forward had little influence in the match at St James’ Park.

“He’s not at his best, just like his club’s results. Obviously, with all he’s capable of doing and his influence, that has a big impact on his team,” Deschamps told a press conference.

“This isn’t the first time, nor the last, that he’s had periods when he’s underperformed. Perhaps he didn’t have a typical summer preparation,” the 54-year-old added.

However, the World Cup-winning coach Deschamps believes Mbappe will bounce back. “But I’m not worried about him and his competitive spirit. I know him well. He must not be satisfied at the moment. Even when he does well, he wants to do better,” he said.

France will travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands on October 13. They are top of Group B with a maximum of 15 points. Les Bleus will then host Scotland in Lille on October 17.