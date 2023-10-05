MagazineBuy Print

Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle; Barcelona says return date unsure

Polish international Lewandowski, 35, was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Porto's David Carmo in the first half of Barca's 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 17:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is fouled by FC Porto's David Carmo.
FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is fouled by FC Porto's David Carmo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski is fouled by FC Porto’s David Carmo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski suffered an ankle sprain during its Champions League clash at Porto and will be out of action with no timeline for his return, the club said on Thursday.

Polish international Lewandowski, 35, was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Porto’s David Carmo in the first half of Barca’s 1-0 win on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Newcastle beats Mbappe’s PSG 4-1 in statement win for Saudi-owned club

The injury is a huge blow to the Spanish champion, which is one point behind La Liga leader Real Madrid after eight games. Barca hosts Real in the ‘Clasico’ later this month.

“Tests conducted this Thursday morning have revealed that Robert Lewandowski has sprained his left ankle and will be out of action until the injury heals,” Barca said in a statement.

Lewandowski is the team’s top scorer in the league this season, with five goals and three assists.

Barcelona next plays at Granada on Sunday.

