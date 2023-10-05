MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Xabi Alonso marks a successful year in charge at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of Rhine derby with Cologne

Alonso’s record over the last year has fuelled speculation he could be a contender to take over at his old club Real Madrid when Carlo Ancelotti’s contract runs out at the end of the season.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 14:58 IST , Dusseldorf - 3 MINS READ

AP
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso before the match against 1. FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga at the Bay Arena.
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso before the match against 1. FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga at the Bay Arena. | Photo Credit: EDITH GEUPPERT/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso before the match against 1. FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga at the Bay Arena. | Photo Credit: EDITH GEUPPERT/ REUTERS

From the relegation zone to the top of the standings. Not a bad first year in charge for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso marked his first anniversary at the German club on Thursday and has a game against local rival Cologne on Sunday, another test of Leverkusen’s credentials to challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: AC Milan again wastes chances in 0-0 draw at Dortmund

“That milestone means something to me,” Alonso said Wednesday. “A lot has happened in that time, mostly positive. The record is good and both the team and our game have continued to develop.”

A World Cup and Champions League winner as a player, Alonso had never coached a club’s first team until he was appointed at Leverkusen on October 5, 2022. At the time, Leverkusen had slumped to 17th in the 18-team league under predecessor Gerardo Seoane.

One year later, Leverkusen is in first place after climbing to the top of the standings last week with a 3-0 win over Mainz as Bayern dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Leipzig. Alonso also won praise for reaching the Europa League semifinal last season before a narrow loss to Jose Mourinho-coached Roma.

A squad of young, ambitious players have been key to Leverkusen’s rise, with Alonso getting the most out of the likes of German playmaker Florian Wirtz and speedy Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong, who signed a new contract through 2028 on Tuesday. Victor Boniface has scored eight goals in eight games since the Nigerian striker signed from Union Saint-Gilloise in July.

Alonso marked his anniversary in Leverkusen in the unfamiliar surroundings of Molde, a town of 20,000 people in Norway where the team was playing a Europa League game.

Sunday’s game at home to Cologne — called the Rhine derby because of the river running between Leverkusen and Cologne — looks deceptively easy in the standings but could prove anything but. Cologne has only one point from its opening six games but has saved its best performances for its biggest opponents, including a 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on an 88th-minute goal in its first game of the season.

Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso talks to Leverkusen’s Jonas Hofmann before during the UEFA Europa League Group H match between Bayer Leverkusen and BK Haecken at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso talks to Leverkusen’s Jonas Hofmann before during the UEFA Europa League Group H match between Bayer Leverkusen and BK Haecken at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso talks to Leverkusen’s Jonas Hofmann before during the UEFA Europa League Group H match between Bayer Leverkusen and BK Haecken at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

A win over Cologne played a key role in getting Alonso established in Leverkusen a year ago, too. He had only one win from his first seven games in all competitions but turned it around by hammering then-league leader Union Berlin 5-0 and following up with a 2-1 win over Cologne.

Alonso’s record over the last year has fuelled speculation he could be a contender to take over at his old club Real Madrid when Carlo Ancelotti’s contract runs out at the end of the season. Alonso signed a contract extension at Leverkusen to 2026 in August in a sign he’s sticking around, for now at least.

“It’s too early” to talk about future steps, Alonso said last week when asked about Madrid.

Also this weekend in Germany, Bayern hosts Freiburg on Sunday looking for a return to dominant form after the draw with Leipzig last week and a hard-fought 2-1 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dortmund takes on Union Berlin on Saturday. Neither team has been impressive so far this season, but Union is in deeper trouble after its 3-2 loss to Braga on an added-time goal Tuesday extended its losing run to six games in all competitions. Leipzig is coming off a 3-1 to loss to European champion Manchester City as it readies to host Bochum on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Xabi Alonso /

Bayer Leverkusen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 64/2 (13) Santner removes Bairstow, Brook joins Root
    Team Sportstar
  2. Xabi Alonso marks a successful year in charge at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of Rhine derby with Cologne
    AP
  3. India vs China, LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023 women’s hockey semis: IND trails 0-3 vs CHN in fourth quarter
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder pair wins gold in squash mixed doubles event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Ghosal final starts; Dipika-Harinder clinch gold in mixed doubles - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Xabi Alonso marks a successful year in charge at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of Rhine derby with Cologne
    AP
  2. Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko tired of Erling Haaland comparisons after good start in Bundesliga
    AP
  3. Bundesliga: Harry Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern beats Bochum 7-0
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Heidenheim beats Werder Bremen 4-2 to claim first-ever win
    AP
  5. Kane will be ‘an absolute success story’, says Bayern boss Tuchel
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 64/2 (13) Santner removes Bairstow, Brook joins Root
    Team Sportstar
  2. Xabi Alonso marks a successful year in charge at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of Rhine derby with Cologne
    AP
  3. India vs China, LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023 women’s hockey semis: IND trails 0-3 vs CHN in fourth quarter
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Dipika-Harinder pair wins gold in squash mixed doubles event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Squash LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Ghosal final starts; Dipika-Harinder clinch gold in mixed doubles - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment