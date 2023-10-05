MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes plays most minutes in world game, says FIFPRO

The 29-year-old Fernandes accumulated 6,666 minutes of play in 72 appearances between Sept. 15, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2023, for Portugal and Manchester United.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 08:17 IST , Gdansk  - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball with Galatasaray’s Kaan Ayhan during the Champions League group A match.
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball with Galatasaray’s Kaan Ayhan during the Champions League group A match. | Photo Credit: Dave Thompson/AP
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball with Galatasaray’s Kaan Ayhan during the Champions League group A match. | Photo Credit: Dave Thompson/AP

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes played the most minutes of football among elite players over the past year, the global players’ union (FIFPRO) said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Fernandes accumulated 6,666 minutes of play in 72 appearances between Sept. 15, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2023, for Portugal and Manchester United.

According to FIFPRO, the midfielder has logged a total of 29,486 minutes since the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona has made the most appearances among women’s players since July 2018, with 242 games.

FIFPRO has warned about the workload of professional players.

“Intense workload remains one of the most important issues for players in top-tier competitions,” FIFPRO President David Aganzo said in September.

“While the calendar continues to be expanded, there are just not enough safeguards to protect players’ well-being, performance, and career longevity.”

