UEFA Europa League: Liverpool faces Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield, West Ham at Freiburg

In one of the toughest groups, Brighton travels to former European champion Marseille while struggling Dutch powerhouse Ajax meets AEK in Athens.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 10:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference ahead of a UEFA Europa League fixture against Union St. Gillioise.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference ahead of a UEFA Europa League fixture against Union St. Gillioise. | Photo Credit: ED SYKES/ Reuters
infoIcon

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference ahead of a UEFA Europa League fixture against Union St. Gillioise. | Photo Credit: ED SYKES/ Reuters

Liverpool, a three-time winner of the second-tier European competition, faces Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield where midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could play against his older brother, Kevin.

Liverpool would want to rebound from a VAR error that cost the club a goal in a Premier League game against Tottenham on Saturday, with manager Jurgen Klopp having called for the match to be replayed.

ALSO READ: Manchester City substitutes Alvarez, Doku combine for late goals in 3-1 win at Leipzig

But he added at a pre-match news conference Wednesday: “I’m here to prepare a game, a super-important and super-difficult game against Union Saint-Gilloise and that’s much more important.”

In one of the toughest groups, Brighton travels to former European champion Marseille while struggling Dutch powerhouse Ajax meets AEK in Athens.

Europa Conference League champion West Ham is at Freiburg and Roma with in-form Romelu Lukaku hosts Servette Geneva.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

In the third-tier European competition, Aston Villa hopes to recover from an opening 3-2 loss to Legia in Warsaw when it hosts Bosnia’s newcomer Zrinjski at Villa Park.

Last season’s runner-up Fiorentina hosts Ferencváros and 2022 Europa League champion Eintracht Frankfurt travels to PAOK.

