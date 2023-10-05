MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League: Newcastle’s Burn in dreamland after win over PSG

Burn, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored for Newcastle, who put in a stellar showing to defeat PSG and take top spot in Group F on four points - one clear of the French champions.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 10:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Newcastle United’s Dan Burn celebrates scoring its second goal with Anthony Gordon during the UEFA Champions League Group F encounter against PSG.
Newcastle United’s Dan Burn celebrates scoring its second goal with Anthony Gordon during the UEFA Champions League Group F encounter against PSG. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters
infoIcon

Newcastle United’s Dan Burn celebrates scoring its second goal with Anthony Gordon during the UEFA Champions League Group F encounter against PSG. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn said he is afraid he will wake up and find its 4-1 victory over Paris St Germain on Wednesday was all just a dream after the defender netted his first Champions League goal in the win.

Burn, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored for Newcastle, who put in a stellar showing to defeat PSG and take top spot in Group F on four points - one clear of the French champions.

RELATED | Newcastle beats Mbappe’s PSG 4-1 in statement win for Saudi-owned club

“It has not sunk in,” Burn told TNT Sports. “I was released by Fulham at 25-years-old. To be able to come back and play Champions League football, I’m very proud.”

“It is like a dream. I am waiting for someone to wake us up. I am waiting for the bubble to pop.”

Midfielder Longstaff was proud that he and Burn, two players who came through Newcastle’s academy, got on the score sheet.

“It’s some night,” he said. “I think we knew it was going to be special with the atmosphere but for me and ‘Burny’ to score on a night like tonight is pretty surreal.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was full of praise for his side after its first Champions League home match since 2003.

“I thought collectively our spirit and our energy was excellent,” Howe said.

“We created the positive things that we had in the first half from the aggressive pressing and everything which is a hallmark of ours when we play well. Second half we had to dig deep and try and get over the line.”

Newcastle next faces West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

  UEFA Champions League: Newcastle's Burn in dreamland after win over PSG
