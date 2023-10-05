MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League: AC Milan again wastes chances in 0-0 draw at Dortmund

Milan, which reached last season’s semifinals, also drew 0-0 at home against Newcastle in its Champions League opener. And it could be left counting the cost of its profligacy in both matches.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 07:26 IST , DORTMUND - 2 MINS READ

AP
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli and Alessandro Florenzi after the match.
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli and Alessandro Florenzi after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
infoIcon

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli and Alessandro Florenzi after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

AC Milan again failed to spark its Champions League campaign into life as it was held 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday for its second straight goalless draw in the competition.

Both teams had plenty of chances but were unable to finish them off in an entertaining match.

Milan, which reached last season’s semifinals, also drew 0-0 at home against Newcastle in its Champions League opener. And it could be left counting the cost of its profligacy in both matches.

“We are absolutely not happy with the draw,” Milan forward Rafael Leão said. “Also in the first match against Newcastle, we controlled the game, we created chances but we didn’t score. This match we created a lot of chances … considering what we did we should have left here with three points.

“I am happy with the performance, but disappointed with the final result. We lacked efficiency, that is where we got it wrong. We have to learn from these matches and be more clinical in the next match.”

ALSO READ | Newcastle beats Mbappe’s PSG 4-1 in statement win for Saudi-owned club

Newcastle surprisingly beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 to move top of Group F, a point above its opponent. Milan was two points behind Newcastle and one above Dortmund.

“Oh, I think we’re still confident (of going through),” Milan forward Christian Pulisic said. “We’ve had some really good results this season. ... So I think we’re we’re in a good space now and we just have to keep pushing.”

Dortmund was looking for its first points and first goal after losing its opener 2-0 at PSG.

The German side went close several times in the first half as Donyell Malen drilled just wide of the right post and Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan pulled off saves to deny Niclas Füllkrug and Amir Bensebaïni.

Milan grew into the match and Olivier Giroud could have broken the deadlock in the 38th minute but he flicked the ball over the bar from six yards.

The Rossoneri had a triple chance on the stroke of halftime as Leão’s cross from the left flank was pushed away from the onrushing Giroud by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. The move continued and Tommaso Pobega had a shot blocked before Theo Hernández fired the rebound over.

United States standout Pulisic — who started his career at Dortmund — came close to marking his 50th Champions League appearance with a goal early in the second half but his effort was straight at Kobel.

Milan should have snatched all three points late on but Samuel Chukwueze and Tijjani Reijnders both fired narrowly wide.

