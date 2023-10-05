Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna will reunite with United States national team coach Gregg Berhalter for the first time since their bitter public dispute after the midfielder was named in the squad for this month’s upcoming international friendlies.

The USA will face Germany in East Hartford, Connecticut on October 14 and then three days later play Ghana in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reyna and Berhalter were embroiled in an acrimonious bust-up during last year’s World Cup in Qatar that led to Berhalter’s future as US national team coach being thrown into doubt.

The dispute spread to involve Reyna’s parents and an investigation into a 1991 altercation between Berhalter and his wife, then his girlfriend.

Berhalter, whose contract ran out at the end of 2022, was cleared after the federation’s probe and eventually re-hired as USA coach in June.

Berhalter took charge of the team again for friendlies in September against Oman and Uzbekistan but Reyna was injured for those games and not called up.