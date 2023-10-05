MagazineBuy Print

Borussia Dortmund’s GioReyna gets recalled to USA squad by coach GreggBerhalter after bitter public dispute

Reyna and Berhalter were embroiled in an acrimonious bust-up during last year’s World Cup in Qatar that led to the latter’s future as US national team coach being thrown into doubt.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 21:46 IST , Miami - 1 MIN READ

AFP
United States’ Gio Reyna chases the ball during an international friendly football match against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on Sept. 27, 2022.
United States' Gio Reyna chases the ball during an international friendly football match against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on Sept. 27, 2022.
infoIcon

United States’ Gio Reyna chases the ball during an international friendly football match against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on Sept. 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna will reunite with United States national team coach Gregg Berhalter for the first time since their bitter public dispute after the midfielder was named in the squad for this month’s upcoming international friendlies.

The USA will face Germany in East Hartford, Connecticut on October 14 and then three days later play Ghana in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reyna and Berhalter were embroiled in an acrimonious bust-up during last year’s World Cup in Qatar that led to Berhalter’s future as US national team coach being thrown into doubt.

The dispute spread to involve Reyna’s parents and an investigation into a 1991 altercation between Berhalter and his wife, then his girlfriend.

READ MORE: Messi back in Argentina squad for qualifiers despite injury

Berhalter, whose contract ran out at the end of 2022, was cleared after the federation’s probe and eventually re-hired as USA coach in June.

Berhalter took charge of the team again for friendlies in September against Oman and Uzbekistan but Reyna was injured for those games and not called up.

USA Squad
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG)
Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution/USA), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United/USA), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER)
Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED)
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA)

