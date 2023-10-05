MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Kolkata derby rescheduled in ISL 2023-24

The Indian Super League fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal, set to be played in Kolkata, has been rescheduled to a later date, the league announced on Thursday.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 16:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League at a later date, with the match on October 28 rescheduled.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League at a later date, with the match on October 28 rescheduled. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League at a later date, with the match on October 28 rescheduled. | Photo Credit: PTI



“Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played on October 28, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, has been deferred to a later date. Details of the revised fixture shall be communicated by the league at a later date,” it said in a statement.

While the exact reason of the delay is not known, sources have told Sportstar that the rescheduling was done to mitigate the security in the city, which will host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Bangladesh on the same day (October 28).

The new date is yet to be announced.

Two more matches were rescheduled in the league. Following are the details of the same:

Matchweek 4: East Bengal FC vs FC Goa, originally scheduled to be played on October 21 in Kolkata, has been shifted to Bhubaneswar, and will now be played at the Kalinga Stadium on the same date, kickoff time - 5.30 PM

Matchweek 5: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC originally scheduled to kick-off at 5:30 p.m. on October 28 at the Mumbai Football Arena, will now kick-off at 8 p.m.

