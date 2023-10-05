MagazineBuy Print

Messi back in Argentina squad for qualifiers despite injury

Argentina hosts Paraguay on October 12 and then travels to play Peru five days later in CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 20:57 IST , Buenos Aires - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi during FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi during FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi during FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina has called up Lionel Messi for its upcoming South American World Cup qualifiers despite him being on the injured list at his club Inter Miami.

Messi missed Inter’s 4-1 defeat to Chicago on Wednesday as he continues to struggle with his fitness -- he has played just 37 minutes for the club since September 3.

The 36-year-old has missed Inter’s last three games and five of their last six.

ALSO READ | ENGLAND SQUAD ANNOUNCED FOR ITALY EURO QUALIFIERS

Argentina hosts Paraguay on October 12 and then travels to play Peru five days later in CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Messi’s Miami team-mate, 21-year-old winger Facundo Farias, has been called up to the national team squad for the first time.

Argentina

Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup 2026

Inter Miami

