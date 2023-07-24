Al-Hilal makes €300m offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe - reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal has made a record-breaking offer of €300m (Rs 2716.70 crore) to Paris Saint-Germain for forward Kylian Mbappe, The Athletic reported on Monday.

The 24-year-old French striker’s contract at PSG ends in 2024. He had the option to extend it by a year but he informed the club in a letter last month that he does not intend to exercise that option.

Mbappe, who scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season, would be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January should he stay in Paris.

However, club president Nasser al-Khelaifi insisted superstar forward Kylian Mbappe “must sign a new contract” if he wants to remain at the club next season. The French league champion had signed Mbappe from Monaco for €180m in 2017 and he had signed a new two-year-contract last year despite links with Real Madrid.

Mbappe has not been included in PSG’s squad for its Asian pre-season tour

