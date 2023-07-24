MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al-Hilal makes €300m offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe - reports

As per reports, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal has made a record-breaking offer of €300m to Paris Saint-Germain for forward Kylian Mbappe.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 16:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe.
FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal has made a record-breaking offer of €300m (Rs 2716.70 crore) to Paris Saint-Germain for forward Kylian Mbappe, The Athletic reported on Monday.

The 24-year-old French striker’s contract at PSG ends in 2024. He had the option to extend it by a year but he informed the club in a letter last month that he does not intend to exercise that option.

READ - Mbappe calls PSG ‘divisive team’ as contract standoff drags on

Mbappe, who scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season, would be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January should he stay in Paris.

However, club president Nasser al-Khelaifi insisted superstar forward Kylian Mbappe “must sign a new contract” if he wants to remain at the club next season. The French league champion had signed Mbappe from Monaco for €180m in 2017 and he had signed a new two-year-contract last year despite links with Real Madrid.

Mbappe has not been included in PSG’s squad for its Asian pre-season tour 

More to follow...

Related stories

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Al-Hilal /

Real Madrid /

Ligue 1 /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The Popp Star of FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany mauls Morocco with brace from captain
    Reuters
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: South 294/6 (48.3 overs) Jagadeesan fifty leads charge; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Karman Thandi wins ITF title in USA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al-Hilal makes €300m offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe - reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al-Hilal makes €300m offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe - reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA WWC 2023: Attack is Norway’s best medicine in World Cup, says coach Riise
    Reuters
  3. FFA WWC 2023: Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
    Reuters
  4. Mumbai City FC signs Jayesh Rane on loan from Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Philippines vowes to ‘crash the party’ against New Zealand
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The Popp Star of FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany mauls Morocco with brace from captain
    Reuters
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: South 294/6 (48.3 overs) Jagadeesan fifty leads charge; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Karman Thandi wins ITF title in USA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al-Hilal makes €300m offer to PSG for Kylian Mbappe - reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment