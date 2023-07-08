MagazineBuy Print

Mbappe calls PSG ‘divisive team’ as contract standoff drags on

Relations between PSG and Mbappe soured last month after the French forward said he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, meaning he can leave for free in June 2024.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 21:07 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe.
FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Kylian Mbappe has described his club Paris St Germain as a “divisive team”, amid a contract standoff between the player and the French Ligue 1 champion.

If he runs down his contract PSG would be unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros (197 million USD) it spent to sign him. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said the club will not let him go for free.

Mbappe, Ligue 1’s top scorer in the last five seasons, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

“I think that playing for PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club,” he said in an interview with France Football magazine. He did not elaborate.

PSG representatives did not immediately reply when contacted by Reuters for comment on Saturday.

PSG has won nine of the last 11 Ligue 1 titles but Mbappe’s frustration lies with its performances in the Champions League -- a trophy the Parisian club has never won despite all its investment in the squad.

PSG went out in the last 16 this year when it was beaten by Bayern Munich, failing to score in both legs. Mbappe was injured for the first leg and said the club was “helpless” in the second.

Mbappe said he was the “most decisive player” in the group stage but could not explain what PSG was missing with the club hitting a “glass ceiling” in Europe.

“We did what we could, period. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club,” he added.

