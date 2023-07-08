MagazineBuy Print

Nasser al-Khelaifi: ‘PSG will not let Kylian Mbappe go for free’; urges Frenchman to sign new contract

Paris Saint-Germain must either sell Kylian Mbappe in this transfer window or lose him for nothing when his deal ends next year.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 08:46 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 21: Kylian Mbappé poses with PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi after extending his contract with the PSG prior to the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint Germain and FC Metz at Parc des Princes on May 21, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 21: Kylian Mbappé poses with PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi after extending his contract with the PSG prior to the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint Germain and FC Metz at Parc des Princes on May 21, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG
infoIcon

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 21: Kylian Mbappé poses with PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi after extending his contract with the PSG prior to the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint Germain and FC Metz at Parc des Princes on May 21, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG

| Video Credit: With inputs from AFP

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser al-Khelaifi insists superstar forward Kylian Mbappe “must sign a new contract” if he wants to remain at the club next season. Mbappe said last month he would not extend his contract, which expires next year, but has indicated he wants to remain for a final season. The club must therefore sell the player in this transfer window or lose him for nothing when his deal ends. 

