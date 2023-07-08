Nasser al-Khelaifi: ‘PSG will not let Kylian Mbappe go for free’; urges Frenchman to sign new contract

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser al-Khelaifi insists superstar forward Kylian Mbappe “must sign a new contract” if he wants to remain at the club next season. Mbappe said last month he would not extend his contract, which expires next year, but has indicated he wants to remain for a final season. The club must therefore sell the player in this transfer window or lose him for nothing when his deal ends.