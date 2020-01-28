34 from LaLiga Football Schools in race for annual scholarship

LaLiga, Spain’s top division football league, held the final phase of selection for its annual LaLiga Football Schools Scholarship, through which 2-4 students will be selected to visit Spain for an immersive football experience.

At the National Camp, held recently in New Delhi, eight trained coaches judged the 34 players on various aspects to select the best. The winners of the Scholarship will be announced in February 2020.

The Scholarship initiative was launched from the 2018/19 season onwards, in association with the Spanish Embassy in India.

The selected students will visit Spain for a period of 10-14 days to receive high quality training from a top Spanish club. The initiative was designed to create of a reward system for LaLiga Football Schools’ students and to provide them with a progression platform for their football dreams.

This year, the 34 players represented seven different cities and six different states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.