La Liga LIVE: Diego Costa starts as Athletic Bilbao hosts Atletico Madrid

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2019-20 La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid taking place at the San Mames Stadium on Sunday.

COMING SOON [FIRST HALF]

The line-ups have been announced!

Atheltic Club XI (4-1-2-3): Unai Simon, Capa, Yeray, I. Martinez, Yuri B., Dani Garcia, Unai Lopez, Muniain, Cordoba, Williams, Raul Garcia

Atletico Madrid XI (4-4-2): Oblak, Trippier, Gimenez, Savic, Lodi, Koke, Llorente, Thomas, Saul, Carrasco, Diego Costa

= The Cathedral is ready! #AthleticAtleti #AthleticClub pic.twitter.com/G8ANaBLbVE — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) June 14, 2020

CURRENT POSITION IN TABLE:

Athletic Bilbao: 10th (27 matches, 9 wins, 10 draws, 8 losses)- 37 points

Atletico Madrid: 6th (27 matches, 11 wins, 12 draws, 4 losses)- 45 points

[] Hey, @Athletic_en!

We’re at the beautiful San Mamés and we can’t wait to be on the pitch!



#BackToWin

#AthleticAtleti

#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/GOuYHgs8Tr — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 14, 2020

MATCH PREVIEW:

Football returns to Bilbao as the home team, Athletic Bilbao, prepares to take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

The main aim for Atletico Madrid will be to make its way back into the top-4 after the resumption. The Red and Whites are currently sixth in the table but have a fairly managable line of fixtures coming up.

On the other hand, the host is placed 10th. Before the season was halted due to the coronavirus, the team had won its last two matches. It beat Valladolid 4-1 right after beating Villarreal 1-0.

Atletico, however, is coming off a famous Champions League win against Liverpool. But due to its inconsistency in the league, it finds itself sixth. The team drew its previous to fixtures against Sevilla and Espanyol.

Even though Atletico has only lost four matches this season, second lowest after Real Madrid's three, it finds itself in a spot of bother due to a high number of drawn games (12). Moreover, scoring goals has been problem for the capital giants as well. Simeone's men have only scored 31 goals in 27 matches.

The teams last met in October, 29 when Atletico emerged 2-0 winners. There hasn't been a draw in this La Liga fixture since January, 2017. Bilbao has a good chance of doing so today.