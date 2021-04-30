Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi suffers thigh injury

Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi has picked up a thigh injury, the La Liga leader confirmed on Friday.

The news comes as a blow for Diego Simeone's side, which holds a two-point advantage over Real Madrid and Barca with five games left to play this season.

If Atletico wins all of its remaining games, it will be crowned as the champion of Spain for the first time since 2014.

The club said in a statement that Lodi had been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the right thigh following tests.

Local media reported that the Brazilian would definitely miss this weekend's trip to Elche and would be touch and go for next Saturday's pivotal showdown away at Barcelona.