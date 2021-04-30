Football La-Liga La-Liga Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi suffers thigh injury Current La Liga leader Atletico Madrid said in a statement that defender Renan Lodi had been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the right thigh following tests. Reuters 30 April, 2021 17:51 IST Local media reported that Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi would definitely miss this weekend's trip to Elche (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 30 April, 2021 17:51 IST Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi has picked up a thigh injury, the La Liga leader confirmed on Friday.The news comes as a blow for Diego Simeone's side, which holds a two-point advantage over Real Madrid and Barca with five games left to play this season.RELATED | Barcelona's shock defeat against Granada keeps La Liga title race wide open If Atletico wins all of its remaining games, it will be crowned as the champion of Spain for the first time since 2014.The club said in a statement that Lodi had been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the right thigh following tests.Local media reported that the Brazilian would definitely miss this weekend's trip to Elche and would be touch and go for next Saturday's pivotal showdown away at Barcelona. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.