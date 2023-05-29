La-Liga

Balde to miss Spain’s Nations League final four matches

The 19-year-old defender was fouled by Real Mallorca’s Amath Ndiaye and had to be carried off the pitch by the support staff.

Alejandro Balde being carried off the pitch after an injury.

Alejandro Balde being carried off the pitch after an injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde will miss Spain’s UEFA Nations League final-four matches in June after suffering a partial ankle ligament tear on Sunday.

The 19-year-old defender was fouled by Real Mallorca’s Amath Ndiaye, who was sent off for his ugly lunge.

Balde was carried off the pitch by teammate Jules Kounde and Barcelona staff. The club later released a statement saying he will be sidelined for six to seven weeks.

Spain faces Italy in its Nations League final-four semifinal on June 15.

