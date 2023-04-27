End of an era: Barcelona to shut its channel Barca TV after 24 years

Barcelona is set to end its television channel Barca TV after 24 years, with the club saying it will not renew its contract with provider Telefonica in a statement Thursday.

Reports in Spanish media say the move is part of cost-cutting measures given the club’s troubled economic state, with a source close to the channel telling AFP around 130 people were set to lose jobs.

Also Read Barcelona secures financing of 1.6 million dollar to revamp Camp Nou

“Barcelona have told provider TBSC Telefonica, the company that manages the club’s television channel, Barca TV, they will not renew the contract for their services, which ends on June 30, 2023,” said Barcelona.

The channel Barca TV had begun in July 1999 during president Josep Lluis Nunez’s reign.

Spanish media report the club may use its production company Barca Studios to create online streaming content as a replacement.

Barcelona sold two 24.5 percent stakes in Barca Studios to Orpheus Media and Socios.com to raise around 200 million euros (USD 220 million), which it used to sign players including striker Robert Lewandowski last summer.

The club need to significantly reduce expenditure to meet La Liga financial fair play rules this summer, to be able to continue making new signings -- including the potential return of Lionel Messi.