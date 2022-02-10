Barcelona to appeal Dani Alves' two-game suspension

Barcelona will appeal a two-match suspension given to Dani Alves for the red card he received in the team's home win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend, the La Liga club said late on Wednesday.

The Catalan club beat Atletico 4-2 at Camp Nou, with Alves given a straight red card in the 69th minute after the referee ruled he had stamped on Yannick Carrasco.

Copa del Rey: Carvalho’s goal gives Real Betis edge over Rayo Vallecano

The sending off came after the 38-year-old Brazil international had scored one goal and set up another.

Barcelona sits fourth in La Liga on 38 points after 22 matches, 15 points behind leader Real Madrid, which has played a game more.

Barcelona will face Espanyol on Sunday.