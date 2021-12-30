LaLiga: Barcelona's Coutinho, Dest and Abde test positive for Covid-19

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, defender Sergino Dest and winger Ez Abde have tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

The Catalans have been hit by several COVID-19 cases in their squad, with Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi set to miss Sunday's LaLiga trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive.

Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returned positive tests this week.

"Footballers Sergino Dest, Coutinho and Ez Abde have tested positive for COVID-19. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities," Barcelona said in a statement.

Barca, which last played in the league in a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on December 21, is seventh on 28 points from 18 games.

Real Madrid is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in its squad with Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Jr returning positive tests on Wednesday.

Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Andriy Lunin, Isco and David Alaba also tested positive earlier this month.

Spain's 14-day infection rate hit a new record of 1,360 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, rising from 1,206 cases the previous day and marking a five-fold increase since the beginning of December.