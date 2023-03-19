Barcelona vs Real Madrid, LIVE streaming info: El Clasico preview, head to head record, predicted 11

Preview

Barcelona’s rock-solid defence will be put to the test as it looks to take a big step closer to a first league title in four years with victory over rival Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in El Clasico on Sunday.

Barca, which holds a nine-point advantage over its rival at the top of the table, has won 21 of its 25 matches this season, losing only one of its last 16 games.

While it is the second highest scorer in the division with 47 goals and boasts the league’s top scorer, Robert Lewandowski with 15, the foundation of its success has been at the other end of the pitch. It has conceded only eight goals in the league this season.

Real Madrid will hope that some of its own European form can rub off on its domestic campaign.

European champion Real got a potentially season-defining week off to a good start by knocking Liverpool out of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 1-0 win in the second leg of its last-16 tie that secured a 6-2 aggregate victory.

It will be Real’s first of the two visits to the Camp Nou in a month, with the teams set to clash again in early April in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal, with Real trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Madrid.

- Reuters

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN LA LIGA

Played: 185 | Barcelona: 73 | Real Madrid: 77 | Draw: 35

LAST 5 MATCHES (La-Liga)

Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona - October 16, 2022

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona - March 21, 2022

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid - October 24, 2021

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona - April 11, 2021

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid - October 24, 2020

PREDICTED 11

Barcelona: Ter Stegen - Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde - De Jong, Busquets, Kessie - Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Real Madrid: Courtois - Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho - Camavinga, Tchouameni, Modric - Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona.

When will Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

When will Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick off?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, March 20.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be telecast on Sports18 in India. The game can also be streamed on Voot and JioCinema.