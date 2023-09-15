Atletico Madrid’s Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has been ruled out of their La Liga match at Valencia on Saturday after picking up a thigh injury on international duty, the club said.
De Paul came off with muscle discomfort late in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying win against Bolivia on Tuesday and missed training with his club on his return to Madrid.
ALSO READ: Premier League: Arteta hails record signing Rice’s quick adaptation at Arsenal
“De Paul has already started to receive physical therapy sessions and will carry out rehabilitation work in the gym,” Atletico said in a statement on Friday.
“The evolution of his injury will determine his return to work with the group.”
Spanish media reported that the 29-year-old will also miss Atletico’s Champions League opener at Lazio on Tuesday but is expected to be fit for next week’s derby at home to Real Madrid.
De Paul’s absence from Diego Simeone’s side comes on top of injuries keeping out Reinildo Mandava, Caglar Soyuncu, Koke and Memphis Depay.
Latest on Sportstar
- Atletico midfielder De Paul sidelined with leg injury
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 233/7 (47); Gill dismissed after century; Axar key for India
- Luis Rubiales given restraining order over World Cup kiss of Jenni Hermoso
- Wrestling World Championships 2023: With WFI suspended, Indian wrestlers eye Paris 2024 spot under new flag
- IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill slams 5th ODI ton; joins Sachin, Kohli in list of batters to cross 1000 runs in calendar year
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE