Atletico midfielder De Paul sidelined with leg injury

De Paul came off with muscle discomfort late in Argentina's World Cup qualifying win against Bolivia on Tuesday and missed training with his club on his return to Madrid.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 22:47 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
De Paul’s absence from Diego Simeone’s side comes on top of injuries keeping out Reinildo Mandava, Caglar Soyuncu, Koke and Memphis Depay. 
De Paul's absence from Diego Simeone's side comes on top of injuries keeping out Reinildo Mandava, Caglar Soyuncu, Koke and Memphis Depay.
De Paul’s absence from Diego Simeone’s side comes on top of injuries keeping out Reinildo Mandava, Caglar Soyuncu, Koke and Memphis Depay.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid’s Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has been ruled out of their La Liga match at Valencia on Saturday after picking up a thigh injury on international duty, the club said.

De Paul came off with muscle discomfort late in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying win against Bolivia on Tuesday and missed training with his club on his return to Madrid.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Arteta hails record signing Rice’s quick adaptation at Arsenal

“De Paul has already started to receive physical therapy sessions and will carry out rehabilitation work in the gym,” Atletico said in a statement on Friday.

“The evolution of his injury will determine his return to work with the group.”

Spanish media reported that the 29-year-old will also miss Atletico’s Champions League opener at Lazio on Tuesday but is expected to be fit for next week’s derby at home to Real Madrid.

De Paul’s absence from Diego Simeone’s side comes on top of injuries keeping out Reinildo Mandava, Caglar Soyuncu, Koke and Memphis Depay.

