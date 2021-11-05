Barcelona’s Dembele injured again, Dest ruled out with back issue

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been sidelined with a left hamstring injury, just two days after making his first appearance of the season, the La Liga club said.

Dembele, who had knee surgery in June, came off the bench for the last half hour of its 1-0 Champions League win at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

The club did not put a timeline on his return. The 24-year-old has frequently been sidelined due to injury since he was signed for EUR 105 million (USD 121.26 million) in 2017.

Barcelona, which is ninth in La Liga, also said full back Sergino Dest was unavailable for selection due to a lower back issue.

The 21-year-old American was not named in the U.S. squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mexico (November 12) and Jamaica (November 16).