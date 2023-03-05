La-Liga

Simeone sets new Atletico record of 613 matches at helm

Diego Simeone set a new record as Atletico Madrid coach on Saturday, taking charge of his 613th game at the club against Sevilla in La Liga at the Metropolitano Stadium.

AFP
05 March, 2023 11:20 IST
05 March, 2023 11:20 IST
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone poses with a framed shirt after becoming Atletico Madrid longest serving coach before the match.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone poses with a framed shirt after becoming Atletico Madrid longest serving coach before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Diego Simeone set a new record as Atletico Madrid coach on Saturday, taking charge of his 613th game at the club against Sevilla in La Liga at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Diego Simeone set a new record as Atletico Madrid coach on Saturday, taking charge of his 613th game at the club against Sevilla in La Liga at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The Argentine, 54, overtook the late club legend Luis Aragones on 612, and, accompanied by his children, was handed a commemorative shirt to mark the new milestone by Aragones’s son before kick-off.

“Legend Simeone,” read the back of the shirt and electronic displays around the stadium as Atletico fans chanted their coach’s name in appreciation for his service.

Simeone, who played for the club in midfield across two spells, took over as coach in 2011.

Known for his competitive - and sometimes abrasive - style, Simeone helped Atletico win La Liga in 2014 and 2021, and the Copa del Rey in 2013.

The coach established Atletico as a team capable of battling with giant Real Madrid and Barcelona for domestic honours.

Also Read
La Liga: Depay, Morata score twice each as Atletico thrashes Sevilla 6-1

Before the Simeone era, the last time it won La Liga and the Copa del Rey was in 1996 when it did the domestic double under Radomir Antic.

Simeone also steered Atletico to the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals, but his side suffered defeat in both against bitter rival Real Madrid.

He guided the club to Europa League triumphs in 2012 and 2018, as well as two European Super Cups.

This season Atletico has underwhelmed, failing to compete in the title race and suffering a group stage Champions League exit, with speculation Simeone’s reign could come to an end in the summer.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us