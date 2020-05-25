Football La-Liga La-Liga Atletico Madrid confirms Joao Felix knee injury La Liga is set to resume in mid-June and Joao Felix has sustained a problem, with the Atletico Madrid forward having picked up a knee injury. Patric Ridge 25 May, 2020 20:39 IST Joao Felix has made 28 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season. - Getty Images Patric Ridge 25 May, 2020 20:39 IST Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix could be set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury to the medial collateral ligament of his left knee.La Liga club Atleti revealed on Monday that its club-record signing had undergone tests at the University of Navarra Clinic, with the results confirming he had suffered a low-grade sprain.Atleti will now be hoping the youngster is fit in time for the resumption of La Liga, which looks set to restart on June 11.On Saturday, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed that the league had been given permission to resume behind closed doors following the coronavirus-enforced suspension.Joao Felix has made 28 appearances so far for Atleti in all competitions, with the former Benfica forward scoring six goals. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos