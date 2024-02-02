MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Getafe complains to La Liga that Madrid’s Bellingham allegedly called Greenwood ‘rapist’

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United in September after the English player left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 23:16 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AP
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (5) and Getafe’s Mason Greenwood (12) during the La Liga match at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on Thursday.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (5) and Getafe’s Mason Greenwood (12) during the La Liga match at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (5) and Getafe’s Mason Greenwood (12) during the La Liga match at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

La Liga said on Friday that it will look into a complaint filed by Getafe that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham allegedly called Getafe forward Mason Greenwood a “rapist” during a game.

The incident allegedly occurred during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Getafe on Thursday.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER originally reported the complaint by Getafe. The league confirmed the complaint to The Associated Press and said that it will use a lip-reading service to determine what happened and then decide how to proceed.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United in September after the English player left his old club following a criminal investigation into a possible attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors.

He had not played for United since Jan. 2022 after he was implicated in controlling and coercive behavior and assault relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online. Prosecutors in England closed their case in Feb. 2023, saying “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

READ | Spanish footballer accused of inappropriately touching mascot to go on trial

But United and the player decided it was best for him to find a new club. Greenwood has said he “did not do the things I was accused of.”

Neither Real Madrid nor Getafe immediately responded to requests for comment by the AP.

It is not clear what possible action, if any, could be taken against Bellingham in case it is established he did insult Greenwood as Getafe alleges.

Greenwood, 22, has played well for Getafe and helped it reach 10th place despite the loss to leader Madrid.

Related stories

Related Topics

Getafe /

Real Madrid /

Mason Greenwood /

Jude Bellingham /

La-Liga /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Getafe complains to La Liga that Madrid’s Bellingham allegedly called Greenwood ‘rapist’
    AP
  2. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC comes from behind to register a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters highlights, OFC 2-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Krishna brace gives Juggernauts comeback win
    Team Sportstar
  4. WFI secretary says Sports Ministry wants maximum participation ahead of National wrestling championships
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. ICC Men’s U19 World Cup: India thrashes Nepal by 132 runs, qualifies for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Getafe complains to La Liga that Madrid’s Bellingham allegedly called Greenwood ‘rapist’
    AP
  2. La Liga: Real Madrid reclaims top spot as Joselu seals win at Getafe
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Barcelona edges Osasuna 1-0; Depay’s late winner helps Atletico beat Rayo Vallecano
    AP
  4. Spanish footballer accused of inappropriately touching mascot to go on trial
    AP
  5. La Liga: Rakitic leaves Sevilla to sign with Saudi’s Al-Shabab
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Getafe complains to La Liga that Madrid’s Bellingham allegedly called Greenwood ‘rapist’
    AP
  2. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC comes from behind to register a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters highlights, OFC 2-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Krishna brace gives Juggernauts comeback win
    Team Sportstar
  4. WFI secretary says Sports Ministry wants maximum participation ahead of National wrestling championships
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. ICC Men’s U19 World Cup: India thrashes Nepal by 132 runs, qualifies for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment