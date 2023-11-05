MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Araujo’s late goal gives Barcelona 1-0 win at Real Sociedad

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo headed a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on Saturday as they kept pace with the leaders in La Liga after being outplayed by the hosts.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 09:03 IST , SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona.
Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Sociedad had chances in the first half but were foiled by a series of saves from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca’s best opportunity came from Fermin Lopez after a foul on Joao Felix before the break.

Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro then made a brilliant save to deny Gavi and Ronald Araujo had an effort disallowed for offside before he popped up with the winner in the 92nd minute.

ALSO READ
Fluminense beats Boca in extra time to win first Copa Libertadores title

The victory puts Barcelona in third place on 27 points from 12 games, four points off leaders Girona who won 4-2 at Osasuna earlier on Saturday. Real Sociedad is sixth on 19 points.

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez was not happy with his side’s performance despite the last-gasp victory.

“It is simply unacceptable that the team failed to put in the required intensity from the first second. And the negative aspects turned viral in the second half,” he said.

“It wasn’t until the last five minutes that we finally started to show some hunger and began to look comfortable.

“... ultimately the way we won was spectacular and that will be a huge boost for our confidence.”

Barca plays Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday in Hamburg, while Sociedad hosts Benfica on Wednesday. 

