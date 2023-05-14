La-Liga

La Liga: Grbic howler gifts Elche shock win over Atletico Madrid

A terrible blunder from Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic gifted La Liga basement side Elche a 1-0 victory at home on Sunday - only its fourth win of the season.

Reuters
Madrid 14 May, 2023 22:09 IST
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Croatian keeper, standing in for the injured Jan Oblak, let a long throw-in from the left touchline slip through his hands inside the six-yard box, with Elche’s Fidel Chaves in the right place to tap the ball into a wide-open net in the 41st minute.

The loss left Atletico third in the table on 69 points, two behind local rivals Real Madrid, who beat Getafe 1-0 on Saturday.

Runaway leaders Barca has 82 points and will get the chance to clinch its 27th LaLiga crown with four games to spare when it faces Espanyol later on Sunday. 

