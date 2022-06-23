La Liga 2022-23 season to return on the weekend of 13-14 August

Spain's top-flight football league, La Liga returns on the weekend of 13-14 August.

Defending champion Real Madrid opens its campaign against UD Almeria while runner-up Barcelona will play Rayo Vallecano.

The two El Clasico fixtures are scheduled for October 16, 2022, and March 19, 2023, respectively. Santiago Bernabue will host the first Clasico while Camp Nou will host the reverse fixture.

The two Madrid derbies will be held on September 18, 2022, and February 26, 2023, respectively. The first fixture is at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and the return fixture is at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Opening day fixtures