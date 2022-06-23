La-Liga

La Liga 2022-23 season to return on the weekend of 13-14 August

The two El Clasico fixtures are scheduled for October 16, 2022 and March 19, 2023 respectively.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 June, 2022 21:17 IST
La Liga

Defending champion Real Madrid opens its campaign against UD Almeria while runner-up Barcelona will play Rayo Vallecano.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 June, 2022 21:17 IST

Spain's top-flight football league, La Liga returns on the weekend of 13-14 August.

Defending champion Real Madrid opens its campaign against UD Almeria while runner-up Barcelona will play Rayo Vallecano.

The two El Clasico fixtures are scheduled for October 16, 2022, and March 19, 2023, respectively. Santiago Bernabue will host the first Clasico while Camp Nou will host the reverse fixture.

The two Madrid derbies will be held on September 18, 2022, and February 26, 2023, respectively. The first fixture is at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and the return fixture is at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. 

Opening day fixtures

  • Athletic Club - RCD Mallorca
  • FC Barcelona - Rayo Vallecano 
  • Real Betis - Elche CF
  • RC Celta - RCD Espanyol de Barcelona
  • Cádiz CF - Real Sociedad
  • CA Osasuna - Sevilla FC
  • UD Almería - Real Madrid
  • Getafe CF - Atlético de Madrid
  • Real Valladolid CF - Villarreal CF
  • Valencia CF - Girona FC

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App