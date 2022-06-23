Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga 2022-23 season to return on the weekend of 13-14 August The two El Clasico fixtures are scheduled for October 16, 2022 and March 19, 2023 respectively. Team Sportstar 23 June, 2022 21:17 IST Defending champion Real Madrid opens its campaign against UD Almeria while runner-up Barcelona will play Rayo Vallecano. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 23 June, 2022 21:17 IST Spain's top-flight football league, La Liga returns on the weekend of 13-14 August.Defending champion Real Madrid opens its campaign against UD Almeria while runner-up Barcelona will play Rayo Vallecano.The two El Clasico fixtures are scheduled for October 16, 2022, and March 19, 2023, respectively. Santiago Bernabue will host the first Clasico while Camp Nou will host the reverse fixture. The two Madrid derbies will be held on September 18, 2022, and February 26, 2023, respectively. The first fixture is at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and the return fixture is at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Opening day fixturesAthletic Club - RCD MallorcaFC Barcelona - Rayo Vallecano Real Betis - Elche CFRC Celta - RCD Espanyol de BarcelonaCádiz CF - Real SociedadCA Osasuna - Sevilla FCUD Almería - Real MadridGetafe CF - Atlético de MadridReal Valladolid CF - Villarreal CFValencia CF - Girona FC Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :