La Liga 2024-25: Angel Correa scores in stoppage time to help Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao

In an entertaining game in which both teams struggled to find a clinical edge despite plenty of attacking quality on show, Atletico finally broke the deadlock two minutes into added time.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 10:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Angel Correa of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao.
Angel Correa of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Angel Correa of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Angel Correa’s strike from a counter-attack in stoppage time gave Atletico Madrid a hard-fought 1-0 La Liga victory at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

In an entertaining game in which both teams struggled to find a clinical edge despite plenty of attacking quality on show, the visitor finally broke the deadlock two minutes into added time.

Atletico forward Alexander Sorloth stole the ball from defender Inigo Lekue on the halfway line and set up substitute Correa who, four minutes after coming off the bench, took it past the goalkeeper before tapping into the empty net.

Sorloth missed an absolute sitter two minutes later, but his mistake ended up not costing Atletico its second win of the season.

It climbed to second in the standings on eight points, four behind leader Barcelona. Last season’s Copa del Rey champion Athletic Bilbao is 10th on four points.

ALSO READ | Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 7-0 demolition of Valladolid

Diego Simeone’s Atletico travelled to Bilbao under duress after a dour scoreless home draw with promoted Espanyol on Wednesday and was forced to make a late change with goalkeeper Jan Oblak ruled out due to illness.

Facing the team who knocked it out of the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage last season, Atletico was solid in defence.

Clearcut chances were rare for either side, although the host controlled possession and forced replacement goalkeeper Juan Musso to make a brilliant save from an Oihan Sancet strike, its only shot on target in the match.

Atletico was dangerous on the counter-attack with new signings Julian Alvarez and Conor Gallagher both creating good chances but it could not find a way through until Correa’s late strike. 

