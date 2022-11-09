Osasuna vs Barcelona LIVE, La Liga: Lewandowski, Ferran start for BAR; Live streaming info; Match updates

La-Liga

Osasuna vs Barcelona LIVE, La Liga: Lewandowski, Ferran start for BAR; Match updates

Follow live updates of the Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match from the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 09 November, 2022 00:52 IST
FC Barcelona‘s Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their first goal with Pedri and Robert Lewandowski against Almeria.

FC Barcelona‘s Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their first goal with Pedri and Robert Lewandowski against Almeria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match from the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

Starting Lineups
Osasuna: Fdez(GK), Vidal, Cruz, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Torro, Moncayola, Avila, Ruben Garcia, Gomez, Aimar
Barcelona: Ter Stegen(GK), Sergio, Dembele, Pedri, Lewandowski, Ferran, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, De Jong, Balde

Match Preview

La Liga leader Barcelona  will take on Osasuna in its league fixture before the FIFA World Cup, at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-3 loss against Rayo Vallecano which aided Barca’s bid to stay on top of the league ladder with 34 points.

Osasuna meanwhile has seven wins in 13 games and sits fifth with 23 points.

Barcelona has lost just one of its last 12 games with Osasuna, the most recent of those was a shock home defeat back in 2020. The Catalans have also lost just once in their last 12 visits to Pamplona in the league.

Predicted XI
Osasuna: Fernandez(GK)Pena, U Garcia, D Garcia, Sanchez; Oroz, Torro, Gomez; Avila, Budimir, Barja
Barcelona: Ter Stegen (GK); Balde, Christensen, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati
Osasuna vs Barcelona Telecast and Live Streaming info
Where to watch the La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona?
The La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network and can also be live streamed on Voot select app or website.
When is Osasuna playing against Barcelona?
The La Liga game between Barcelona and Osasuna is scheduled to take place in El Sadar stadium in Osasuna and the kick-off is at 2:00am IST on Wednesday, November 9.
**Details only for Indian viewers**

