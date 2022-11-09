Osasuna vs Barcelona LIVE, La Liga: Lewandowski, Ferran start for BAR; Live streaming info; Match updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match from the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

Starting Lineups Osasuna: Fdez(GK), Vidal, Cruz, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Torro, Moncayola, Avila, Ruben Garcia, Gomez, Aimar Barcelona: Ter Stegen(GK), Sergio, Dembele, Pedri, Lewandowski, Ferran, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, De Jong, Balde

Match Preview

La Liga leader Barcelona will take on Osasuna in its league fixture before the FIFA World Cup, at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-3 loss against Rayo Vallecano which aided Barca’s bid to stay on top of the league ladder with 34 points.

Osasuna meanwhile has seven wins in 13 games and sits fifth with 23 points.

Barcelona has lost just one of its last 12 games with Osasuna, the most recent of those was a shock home defeat back in 2020. The Catalans have also lost just once in their last 12 visits to Pamplona in the league.

