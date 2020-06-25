Football La-Liga La-Liga Vinicius, Ramos see off Mallorca as Real Madrid wins again Real Madrid is back to the top of the La Liga table, level with Barcelona on points but ahead of the Catalans due to a superior head-to-head record. Reuters Madrid 25 June, 2020 03:35 IST Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in La Liga after the win against Mallorca. - REUTERS Reuters Madrid 25 June, 2020 03:35 IST Real Madrid eased to a 2-0 home victory over Real Mallorca on Wednesday thanks to goals in each half from Vinicius Jr. and Sergio Ramos to stay in charge of the La Liga title race ahead of Barcelona.Brazilian youngster Vinicius opened the scoring with a cool finish in the 19th minute after missing an earlier chance and he hit the crossbar later in the first half.Captain Ramos doubled Madrid's lead with a superb free kick, curling the ball over the wall and into the top corner to score his eighth goal of the league season and his 10th in all competitions.AS IT HAPPENED | Real Madrid 2-0 MallorcaMallorca forward Luka Romero, 15, became the youngest player to make his La Liga debut when he came off the bench.Real's fourth win in a row since the season returned took it back to the top of the table on 68 points after 31 games, level with Barcelona but ahead of the Catalans due to a superior head-to-head record. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos