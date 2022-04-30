Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Madrid wins record-extending 35th LaLiga title The win also made Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. Reuters 30 April, 2022 21:54 IST Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Marco Asensio, Jesus Vallejo, Rodrygo and team members celebrate after winning LaLiga. - REUTERS Reuters 30 April, 2022 21:54 IST Real Madrid won a record-extending 35th LaLiga title after two goals from Rodrygo spurred them to a 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.The win also made Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.Real is on 81 points with four games to go. It is 17 points ahead of nearest rival Sevilla.More to follow.... Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :