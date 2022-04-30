Real Madrid wins record-extending 35th LaLiga title

Real Madrid won a record-extending 35th LaLiga title after two goals from Rodrygo spurred them to a 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

The win also made Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

Real is on 81 points with four games to go. It is 17 points ahead of nearest rival Sevilla.

More to follow....