Sociedad coach says keep the faith despite slide in results

Real Sociedad fans should keep believing in their team even after a 2-1 defeat to Levante which left it further off the pace in La Liga's title race, coach Imanol Alguacil said on Saturday.

Sociedad went ahead through a goal from Alexander Isak, but Roger Marti soon levelled for Levante, while Jorge de Frutos struck a late winner for the host, leaving Alguacil's side without a win in eight matches in all competitions.

“We are the same team as we were a month ago, that team which made everyone fall in love with them, but we've had some important injuries and our results have suffered, but our energy and enthusiasm have not dropped,” Alguacil told reporters.

Spanish Super Cup: Barca to face Sociedad, Real Madrid draws Bilbao

“We may have not won for eight games but we've competed in a dignified way in every game and in most of them we have deserved more.”

A second consecutive league defeat after Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Barcelona left the Basque side in second place, three points behind La Liga leader Atletico Madrid having played three games more.

It was top of the standings less than a week ago and recently went on a six-game winning streak, but its promising start was tested by injuries to David Silva, Adnan Januzaj and top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal.

Barcelona proves too strong for upstart Real Sociedad

It has drawn three and lost twice in its last five league games. It drew its final three Europa League matches but still managed to reach the last 32 of the competition, setting up a tie with Manchester United next year.

“I'd tell the fans to keep believing because we're not far from being the team we were a month ago, even though we are missing some important players and lately we've been struggling for results,” added Alguacil.