Football La-Liga La-Liga Sevilla closes in on Champions League berth, Sociedad's hopes fade Sevilla homed in on a return to the Champions League by beating Eibar 1-0 at home on Monday while Real Sociedad and Levante played out a 1-1 draw. Reuters 07 July, 2020 09:26 IST Sevilla's Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos struck the only goal in the 56th minute by sliding in at the far post to bundle in a cross from Jesus Navas. - TWITTER (SEVILLA FC) Reuters 07 July, 2020 09:26 IST Sevilla homed in on a return to the Champions League by beating Eibar 1-0 at home on Monday while Real Sociedad's slim hopes of finishing in the top four practically ended with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Levante on Monday.Sevilla's Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos struck the only goal in the 56th minute by sliding in at the far post to bundle in a cross from Jesus Navas.The victory gave fourth-placed Sevilla a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Villarreal with four games remaining.ALSO READ| Kante, Kovacic to miss Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Lampard It also moved nine points ahead of Sociedad.Sociedad went ahead in the 12th minute through an audacious flick into the net from Sweden forward Alexander Isak but Levante's Jose Luis Morales levelled soon after, scampering on to a long ball and powering his way into the area to score.Sociedad was fourth in the standings in March when action in La Liga was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic but have only picked up five points in seven games since the re-start.ALSO READ| VAR criticism increases as Real Madrid closes in on La Liga title It is now seventh on 51 points, while Levante is 12th on 43 points.Eibar meanwhile remains in danger of relegation, occupying the final spot outside the bottom three with a six-point lead over 18th-placed Real Mallorca.