La Liga: Valencia stays near relegation zone after loss at Cadiz

La Liga: The defeat ended Valencia’s two-game winning streak and left it in 17th place, two points ahead of the bottom three teams with six rounds remaining.

AP
MADRID 01 May, 2023 01:57 IST
Samu Castillejo of Valencia CF is put under pressure by Alfonso Espino of Cadiz CF during the La Liga match between Cadiz CF and Valencia CF.

Samu Castillejo of Valencia CF is put under pressure by Alfonso Espino of Cadiz CF during the La Liga match between Cadiz CF and Valencia CF. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Valencia failed to distance itself from the Spanish league’s relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Cadiz on Sunday.

The defeat ended Valencia’s two-game winning streak and left it in 17th place, two points ahead of the bottom three teams with six rounds remaining.

Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Guardiola scored a goal in each half to move Cadiz to 14th, two points more than Valencia. Samuel Lino scored for the visitors.

Valencia, which last played in the second division in 1986-87, had needed a stoppage-time winner to beat Valladolid 2-1 at home in the previous round. It won 2-0 at last-place Elche before that to end a four-game winless streak.

Valencia avoided dropping into the relegation zone thanks to Espanyol’s 1-0 win against Getafe, a result that left both clubs two points below Valencia.

Joselu converted a first-half penalty kick to end Espanyol’s eight-match winless streak.

VILLARREAL IN CONTENTION

Nicolas Jackson scored two goals in the first 12 minutes as fifth-place Villarreal beat Celta Vigo 3-1 to keep pace with fourth-place Real Sociedad in the fight for the final Champions League spot.

Ramón Terrats also scored for Villarreal, which trails Sociedad by five points. Sociedad won 2-0 at Osasuna on Friday.

Villarreal has won five of its last seven games. Celta, sitting in 13th place, has only one win in its last six matches.

Third-place Atletico Madrid visits 15th-place Valladolid later Sunday.

