La Liga: Valencia stays near relegation zone after loss at Cadiz

Valencia failed to distance itself from the Spanish league’s relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Cadiz on Sunday.

The defeat ended Valencia’s two-game winning streak and left it in 17th place, two points ahead of the bottom three teams with six rounds remaining.

Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Guardiola scored a goal in each half to move Cadiz to 14th, two points more than Valencia. Samuel Lino scored for the visitors.

Valencia, which last played in the second division in 1986-87, had needed a stoppage-time winner to beat Valladolid 2-1 at home in the previous round. It won 2-0 at last-place Elche before that to end a four-game winless streak.

Valencia avoided dropping into the relegation zone thanks to Espanyol’s 1-0 win against Getafe, a result that left both clubs two points below Valencia.

Joselu converted a first-half penalty kick to end Espanyol’s eight-match winless streak.

VILLARREAL IN CONTENTION

Nicolas Jackson scored two goals in the first 12 minutes as fifth-place Villarreal beat Celta Vigo 3-1 to keep pace with fourth-place Real Sociedad in the fight for the final Champions League spot.

Ramón Terrats also scored for Villarreal, which trails Sociedad by five points. Sociedad won 2-0 at Osasuna on Friday.

Villarreal has won five of its last seven games. Celta, sitting in 13th place, has only one win in its last six matches.

Third-place Atletico Madrid visits 15th-place Valladolid later Sunday.