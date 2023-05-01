Putellas returns as Barcelona wins women’s Spanish league with four games to spare

Alexia Putellas made her long-awaited return from injury to help Barcelona clinch its fourth straight women’s Spanish league title on Sunday.

Putellas came off the bench in the 74th minute after being sidelined for nearly 10 months because of an ACL injury.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner had returned to the squad for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Chelsea on Thursday but did not play. Barcelona advanced to its third straight final in the European competition.

Barcelona beat Sporting Huelva 3-0 at home on Sunday to maintain its perfect record — 26 games, 26 wins — and secure its eighth league title with four games to spare. It has an insurmountable 10-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, along with a game in hand.

Barcelona has so far scored 108 league goals and conceded only five.