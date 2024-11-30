La Liga: Minor who racially abused Vinicius Jr fined and banned from stadium for one year

A minor who racially abused Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during a Spanish league game against Rayo Vallecano last season has been handed a one-year stadium ban and has also been fined, the club said on Friday.

The La Liga champion added that the minor had admitted his wrongdoing, apologised in a letter and accepted the punishment imposed by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

He was imposed an undisclosed fine by the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport.

ALSO READ: Amorim says Man United have no excuses against Everton despite tight turnaround

“The minor who made racist insults towards our player Vinicius Junior... has apologised and expressed his regret for his behaviour in a letter of apology,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

“As a result of the out-of-court settlement, he agreed to carry out the socio-educational activities proposed to him by the Juvenile Public Prosecutor’s Office and to refrain from entering stadiums where official competitions are held for a period of one year.”

The club added that since June, four cases of racism against its players have been closed, either by the ordinary courts or by bodies dealing with minors.

Another minor who hurled racist abuse at midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in April was banned from the stadium for a year. Another fan who was found guilty of racially abusing Vinicius Jr and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze during two matches in Mallorca last year was given a suspended prison sentence.