 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Minor who racially abused Vinicius Jr fined and banned from stadium for one year

The La Liga champion added that the minor had admitted his wrongdoing, apologised in a letter and accepted the punishment imposed by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 08:20 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. | Photo Credit: AP

A minor who racially abused Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during a Spanish league game against Rayo Vallecano last season has been handed a one-year stadium ban and has also been fined, the club said on Friday.

The La Liga champion added that the minor had admitted his wrongdoing, apologised in a letter and accepted the punishment imposed by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

He was imposed an undisclosed fine by the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport.

ALSO READ:  Amorim says Man United have no excuses against Everton despite tight turnaround

“The minor who made racist insults towards our player Vinicius Junior... has apologised and expressed his regret for his behaviour in a letter of apology,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

“As a result of the out-of-court settlement, he agreed to carry out the socio-educational activities proposed to him by the Juvenile Public Prosecutor’s Office and to refrain from entering stadiums where official competitions are held for a period of one year.”

The club added that since June, four cases of racism against its players have been closed, either by the ordinary courts or by bodies dealing with minors.

Another minor who hurled racist abuse at midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in April was banned from the stadium for a year. Another fan who was found guilty of racially abusing Vinicius Jr and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze during two matches in Mallorca last year was given a suspended prison sentence.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Minor who racially abused Vinicius Jr fined and banned from stadium for one year
    Reuters
  2. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: F1 focus shifts to Lusail as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull fight for constructors’ title
    AP
  3. Premier League: Brighton draws 1-1 with Southampton, gets level on points with Man City
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Hazlewood ruled out, Abbott and Doggett added to squad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: England trails by 29 runs as centurion Brook hopes to restore parity against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Minor who racially abused Vinicius Jr fined and banned from stadium for one year
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico boss Simeone sees room for improvement despite winning run
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Barca’s De Jong must fight for first-team action, says Flick
    Reuters
  4. List of players injured at Real Madrid as Camavinga becomes the latest name
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barca hoping Yamal’s Golden touch can get league campaign back on track
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Minor who racially abused Vinicius Jr fined and banned from stadium for one year
    Reuters
  2. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: F1 focus shifts to Lusail as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull fight for constructors’ title
    AP
  3. Premier League: Brighton draws 1-1 with Southampton, gets level on points with Man City
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Hazlewood ruled out, Abbott and Doggett added to squad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: England trails by 29 runs as centurion Brook hopes to restore parity against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment