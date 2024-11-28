List of players injured at Real Madrid as Camavinga becomes the latest name

French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has joined Real Madrid’s growing injury list after injuring his thigh in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat in Liverpool.

“The player has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg. His progress will be monitored,” Real Madrid said in a statement without revealing the length of his absence.

According to Spanish press reports Camavinga, who already injured his knee last September, is expected to be sidelined for between two and three weeks.

The 22-year-old came off in the 56th minute with the same injury which has kept teammate Vinicius Junior out of action for several weeks.

According to several Spanish media reports Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz also finished the match in pain and will undergo medical tests on Friday.

List of Real Madrid players out with injury (Expected return dates) 1) David Alaba - Cruciate ligament tear - (Jan 1, 2025) )) Dani Carvajal - Cruciate ligament tear - (Aug 1, 2025) 3) Eder Militao - Cruciate ligament tear - (Aug 1, 2025) 4) Vinicius Jr. - Muscle injury - (Dec 16, 2024) 5) Rodrygo - Muscle injury - (Dec 9, 2024) 6) Aurelien Tchouameni - Ankle sprain - (Unknown) 7) Eduardo Camavinga - Muscle injury - (Unknown) Source: Transfermarkt

With inputs from AFP