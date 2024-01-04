MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona can’t afford players like Mbappe, Haaland, says Xavi

Barcelona is fourth in the league, 10 points behind leader Real Madrid, which has played one game more than Xavi’s side.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 11:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Xavi, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.
FILE PHOTO: Xavi, Head Coach of FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Xavi, Head Coach of FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Barcelona can no longer afford to shell out huge sums in transfer fees for top players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, coach Xavi Hernandez said.

Barcelona forked out fees in excess of 100 million euros (109.24 million USD) for Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele between 2017-19, but the club’s financial issues mean it is unlikely to splurge on big new signings anytime soon.

READ | Ancelotti happy to choose Real Madrid over Brazil

Xavi has said the club is hoping to sign new players in the January transfer window but when asked if it could go after the likes of Manchester City’s Haaland or France captain Mbappe he told reporters: “I have to deal with the players I have, because right now we are not able to think about those kinds of signings.

“Unfortunately, we are not in a privileged situation economically to do that. I am left with the players I have, and with those players we have to win,” added the Spaniard, speaking ahead of Barcelona’s league game at Las Palmas on Thursday.

“We have to win titles and we have to play well because the bar is very high.”

Barcelona is fourth in the league, 10 points behind leader Real Madrid, which has played one game more than Xavi’s side.

Related stories

Related Topics

Xavi Hernandez /

Barcelona /

Erling Haaland /

Kylian Mbappe /

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona can’t afford players like Mbappe, Haaland, says Xavi
    Reuters
  2. McIlroy eases criticism of LIV Golf, says Rahm defection was a smart business move
    AP
  3. ISL Diary: Lax refereeing, tough AIFF President
    M. R. Praveen Chandran,Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Defending champion Gauff reaches Auckland quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mbappe undecided on his future as contract winds down
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Barcelona can’t afford players like Mbappe, Haaland, says Xavi
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid beats Mallorca 1-0, stays ahead of Girona on goal difference at halfway point
    AP
  3. Ancelotti happy to choose Real Madrid over Brazil
    AFP
  4. La Liga: Girona starts new year with another chance to show it’s a genuine title contender in Spain
    PTI
  5. Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso to undergo back surgery
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona can’t afford players like Mbappe, Haaland, says Xavi
    Reuters
  2. McIlroy eases criticism of LIV Golf, says Rahm defection was a smart business move
    AP
  3. ISL Diary: Lax refereeing, tough AIFF President
    M. R. Praveen Chandran,Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Defending champion Gauff reaches Auckland quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mbappe undecided on his future as contract winds down
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment