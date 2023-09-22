MagazineBuy Print

Xavi to extend Barcelona contract until 2025

Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman, two years after his retirement as a player, on a contract until June 2024.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 20:42 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Xavi, Manager of Barcelona, applauds the fans at the full-time following during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between FC Barcelona and Royal Antwerp at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on September 19, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.
Xavi, Manager of Barcelona, applauds the fans at the full-time following during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between FC Barcelona and Royal Antwerp at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on September 19, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Xavi, Manager of Barcelona, applauds the fans at the full-time following during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between FC Barcelona and Royal Antwerp at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on September 19, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona coach Xavi announced Friday that his contract extension with the Spanish champions had been confirmed and will be made official shortly.

The former Barca midfielder, who took over as coach in 2021, will extend his contract by one season until 2025.

Xavi led the club to its first La Liga title since 2019 and the Spanish Super Cup last season.

“We arrived at a difficult time, in unfavourable circumstances,” Xavi told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Celta Vigo.

“Last year, we won two important titles. We’re in a process of transition.”

ALSO READ: Arsenal captain Odegaard signs new five-year contract

Xavi said Barca had just achieved “their two best matches” since he took over, with 5-0 wins against both Real Betis in La Liga and Royal Antwerp in the Champions League group stage.

Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman, two years after his retirement as a player, on a contract until June 2024.

Barcelona is currently second in La Liga, two points behind Real Madrid.

